New urban artwork brightens up Eastbourne town centre wall

An urban art piece has been completed on the side of an Eastbourne town centre building.

The latest installation from You Eastbourne BID’s urban art project has been completed on a wall above The Denture Clinic in Grove Road, Little Chelsea.

A spokesperson Your Eastbourne BID said, “With a frame already in place on the blank wall, it is the perfect spot to decorate.

The urban art in Grove Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Your Eastbourne BID. SUS-211108-113011001

“Brewers Eastbourne provided advice and support, and generously donated the paint, like they did for the ‘together’ artwork outside the former TJ Hughes building.”

Tony Guarino, area development manager for Brewers, said, “It was a pleasure to be part of history. It brightens an area and sends a message to people.

“It was great to be involved again and I’m looking forward to doing more in the future.”

Your Eastbourne BID was ‘delighted’ to work with local artist Richard Jackson from Plumegraphics, who has been commissioned by a number of leading organisations, including the Tate, Channel 4 and the Wall Street Journal, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, “This work supports the Eco Action Eastbourne Group, raising awareness of their goals and bringing the community together with a positive message.”

Miles Berkley, from Eco Action Eastbourne, said, “With great thanks to all it reminds us to treat the earth well: it was not given to you by your parents, it was loaned to you by your children.

“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children”