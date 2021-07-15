Urban art to appear on Eastbourne buildings

The project is being carried out by Your Eastbourne BID to install works of art in the town centre.

A spokesperson from the group said, “The latest piece is being painted on the wall above The Denture Clinic in Grove Road and painting started on Wednesday, July 14.

“Brewers Eastbourne generously donated the paint, like they did for the ‘Together’ artwork outside the former TJ Hughes building.

The urban art on Grove Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Miles Berkley. SUS-210714-172411001

“We are delighted to be working with a local artist, who has been commissioned by a number of leading organisations, including the Tate, Channel 4 and the Wall Street Journal.

“This installation supports the Eco Action Eastbourne Group, raising awareness of their goals and bringing the community together with a positive message.”