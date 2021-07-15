Urban art to appear on Eastbourne buildings
A number of pieces of urban art are to be painted on walls in Eastbourne.
The project is being carried out by Your Eastbourne BID to install works of art in the town centre.
A spokesperson from the group said, “The latest piece is being painted on the wall above The Denture Clinic in Grove Road and painting started on Wednesday, July 14.
“Brewers Eastbourne generously donated the paint, like they did for the ‘Together’ artwork outside the former TJ Hughes building.
“We are delighted to be working with a local artist, who has been commissioned by a number of leading organisations, including the Tate, Channel 4 and the Wall Street Journal.
“This installation supports the Eco Action Eastbourne Group, raising awareness of their goals and bringing the community together with a positive message.”
The work is set to be completed by the end of the week depending on weather and the group said it wanted to thank The Denture Clinic, Conrad Levy and Austins Cradles for their support.