More Eastbourne bin strike dates ‘to be announced’

Further dates for bin collection strikes in Eastbourne are ‘to be announced’ with almost 50,000 homes set to be impacted.

According to trade union GMB, refuse loaders are now looking to join the action following a dispute over pay and safety.

Bins in Eastbourne SUS-210202-122255001

A GMB spokesperson said, “Last Thursday (December 23), the refuse loaders voted to join the dispute along with their HGV drivers.

“GMB members working as waste collection HGV drivers will walk out on New Year’s Eve, January 7, 2022 and January 10, 2022 – with further dates to be announced.”

The spokesperson said representatives from the union met with senior management following the original strike announcement.

According to GMB, all 20 drivers working for South East Environmental Services Ltd (SEESL), which is owned by Eastbourne Borough Council, voted in favour of taking industrial action during the festive period over pay and ‘barbaric’ conditions at their depot.

Declan MacIntyre, GMB organiser, said, “The refuse loaders have voted to be formally balloted, to join their colleagues in the dispute.

“It has taken seven weeks for management to respond to the issues raised by staff.”

Mr MacIntyre said although the meeting was positive an agreement was not reached.

He added, “We need to come to an agreement on the way forward on improvements on conditions and pay for all staff working for SEESL.

“Unfortunately we have not received any further communications from SEESL since December 22.

“All the staff deeply regret the impact to the Eastbourne residents they serve and sincerely apologise to all.

“Unfortunately, our members have been left with no choice but to continue with the planned days of action.”

A council spokesperson said, “The meeting held on December 22 felt a positive step forward, so it is disappointing that GMB have not allowed time for management to follow up on the discussions before issuing further press statements using such misleading language.

“We believe that this action is wholly unnecessary and not in the best interests of either our residents or our staff.

“Our priority is ensuring the refuse collection service continues without interruption.