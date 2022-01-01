Legal advice being taken to avoid repeat of ‘reckless behaviour’ amid Eastbourne bin strike

Legal advice is being taken to avoid a repeat of ‘reckless behaviour’ amid a bin collection strike, according to Eastbourne Borough Council.

A council spokesperson said staff who were not part of the strike were stopped from carrying out refuse collections on December 31.

Eastbourne bins SUS-210202-122202001

A person stood in front of refuse vehicles as they attempted to leave the depot, according to the council.

The spokesperson said, “We apologise to all our residents for the inconvenience this action has caused.”

The spokesperson added, “This act was dangerous, and we are taking legal advice to avoid any repeat of this reckless behaviour.

“We are trying to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and will keep residents updated through the local media, on the council website – www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk - and via social media channels - @EastbourneBC”

The spokesperson said the council’s senior management met with GMB Union on December 22 and considered the meeting a ‘positive step forward’.

The spokesperson added, “It is deeply disappointing that they have taken this action today.

“Residents should take their bins back in from the kerbside until their next scheduled collection day. All additional side waste will also be removed during the next collection.”