Hundreds of people sign petition to save Eastbourne swimming pool

Last year Motcombe Pool closed due to covid restrictions. While the pool was shut a number of maintenance issues were raised, according to Eastbourne Borough Council.

In November last year residents were fearful for the future of the pool due to the fact no opening date was given as the country came out of the second lockdown.

Speaking in May this year a spokesperson for the council said, “The condition survey has been completed and identifies the need for a number of repairs to the pool’s infrastructure, much of which dates back nearly 120 years.

“We are now assessing how best to address these issues and will provide an update on this as soon as possible.”

This week resident Rachel Patient set up a petition to reopen the pool and in just three days it has gained nearly 1,500 signatures.

On the petition page Rachel said, “We want our pool back in Motcombe. We don’t want to travel by car or bus to a new one across town. We want this one, returned to us here.

“So many people, individuals and groups used this pool. So many generations of kids have learned to swim here which is essential for a seaside town.

“We are told to keep fit, be active, stay healthy, walk instead of drive, cut down on traffic – yet the Eastbourne ‘powers that be’ are stopping us from doing this.

“Eastbourne council or someone with the power, please spend some money on what the local actually want.”

The council has confirmed that it will be revealing its plans for the future of the pool next week.