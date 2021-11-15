Hundreds more people sign petition to save Eastbourne swimming pool

Last year Motcombe Pool closed due to covid restrictions. While the pool was shut a number of maintenance issues were raised, according to Eastbourne Borough Council.

Residents have been fearful for the future of the pool ever since due to the fact no opening date has been revealed.

Resident Rachel Patient set up a petition to reopen the pool in September and it has now reached more than 2,700 signatures.

Motcombe pool in Eastbourne

On the petition page Rachel said, “We want our pool back in Motcombe. We don’t want to travel by car or bus to a new one across town. We want this one, returned to us here.

“So many people, individuals and groups used this pool. So many generations of kids have learned to swim here which is essential for a seaside town.

“We are told to keep fit, be active, stay healthy, walk instead of drive, cut down on traffic – yet the Eastbourne ‘powers that be’ are stopping us from doing this.

“Eastbourne council or someone with the power, please spend some money on what the local actually want.”

On September 24, just three days after the petition was set up, it had gained nearly 1,500 signatures.

Councillor Stephen Holt, deputy leader of Eastbourne Borough Council and finance portfolio holder, said, “Last week councillors met to visit and inspect Motcombe Pool.

“As a result, they have organised to meet with potential partners including Wave Leisure and Sports England to begin the process of getting the pool re-opened.”

This comes as it was confirmed by Cllr Holt on September 29 that the pool will not be sold.

At the time he said, “We know how important Motcombe Pool is as a community asset for our town and would of course welcome any additional financial support that the government can give to help with the refurbishments required.

“At present, there are considerable works that are required to make the pool usable once again but we are committed to reopening this pool as soon as possible and is always considered as part of our annual capital programme.

“I want to reassure residents that we will not be selling the pool. Instead, we are considering options to secure the long-term future of this wonderful facility which will be presented to the public very shortly.”