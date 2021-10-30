GP surgery had to call police three weeks in a row amid appointment ‘frustration’, according to Eastbourne MP
A GP surgery had to call for police assistance three weeks in a row due to ‘frustrations’ around booking face-to-face appointments, according to Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell.
Back in April the Herald reported on residents who were struggling to get an appointment with a doctor.
Mrs Ansell said, “Access to face-to-face GP appointments has been very much in the news and raised also in Parliament this week.
“I have been speaking to GPs across Eastbourne and Willingdon over many months and their dedication to their patients should not be in doubt.
“Surgeries have been operating under unprecedented challenges for more than 18 months. They are playing a vital part in the successful vaccine roll out. Now they are front and centre of the NHS’ covid recovery and I would like to express my support for them.
“I have been very unhappy to see the attacks they have received on social media, in particular around appointments. One surgery has had to call for police assistance three weeks in a row.
“I know some patients are frustrated they have not seen a GP face-to-face, and I understand that frustration. There are no easy answers in dealing with such increased demand.”
Mrs Ansell said that of the 66 per cent of patients who want face-to-face appointments, 58 per cent are being seen.
The MP added, “But in part what we are experiencing is change. Alongside our GPs, a host of health and wellbeing professionals will increasingly come into play.
“Technology in the form of e-consultations and telephone calls are here to stay and can be a very effective way to access services in many cases.
“What will help is us appreciating the stress practices are under, the tremendous work they do and on a practical level, pivoting to pharmacies in the first instance, especially for the more minor ailments.”
Two weeks ago the Herald reported on the hardest doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment at in the town.