GP surgery had to call police three weeks in a row amid appointment ‘frustration’, according to Eastbourne MP

A GP surgery had to call for police assistance three weeks in a row due to ‘frustrations’ around booking face-to-face appointments, according to Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell.

Mrs Ansell said, “Access to face-to-face GP appointments has been very much in the news and raised also in Parliament this week.

The view over Eastbourne seafront SUS-210519-151342001

“I have been speaking to GPs across Eastbourne and Willingdon over many months and their dedication to their patients should not be in doubt.

“Surgeries have been operating under unprecedented challenges for more than 18 months. They are playing a vital part in the successful vaccine roll out. Now they are front and centre of the NHS’ covid recovery and I would like to express my support for them.

“I have been very unhappy to see the attacks they have received on social media, in particular around appointments. One surgery has had to call for police assistance three weeks in a row.

“I know some patients are frustrated they have not seen a GP face-to-face, and I understand that frustration. There are no easy answers in dealing with such increased demand.”

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell SUS-191212-141024001

Mrs Ansell said that of the 66 per cent of patients who want face-to-face appointments, 58 per cent are being seen.

The MP added, “But in part what we are experiencing is change. Alongside our GPs, a host of health and wellbeing professionals will increasingly come into play.

“Technology in the form of e-consultations and telephone calls are here to stay and can be a very effective way to access services in many cases.