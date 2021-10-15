GP patient survey: The hardest doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment in Eastbourne in 2021. Photo from Shuttershock. SUS-211015-104455001

GP patient survey: The hardest doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment at in Eastbourne in 2021

Here are the GP surgeries in Eastbourne which are the most difficult to get an appointment with according to the 2021 official patient survey, which is the first to take the pandemic into account. Patients were asked to rate their overall experience of making an appointment with five options ranging from ‘very good’ to ‘very poor’. View the set of data here: https://gp-patient.co.uk/surveysandreports

By India Wentworth
Friday, 15th October 2021, 12:31 pm
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 2:15 pm

1.

Harbour Medical Practice, Pacific Drive, Eastbourne. Feedback forms received: 151 Response rate: 47.3% Fairly poor: 6% Very poor: 14.2% Photo from Google Maps.

2.

Grove Road Surgery, Grove Road, Eastbourne. Feedback forms received: 112 Response rate: 34.0% Fairly poor: 9.8% Very poor: 6.5% Photo from Google Maps. SUS-211015-113936001

3.

Downlands Medical Centre, High Street, Polegate. Feedback forms received: 134 Response rate: 51.3% Fairly poor: 12% Very poor: 5.4% Photo from Google Maps. SUS-211015-113956001

4.

Victoria Medical Centre, Victoria Drive, Eastbourne. Feedback forms received: 140 Response rate: 52.0% Fairly poor: 14.7% Very poor: 3.2%

