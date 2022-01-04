Eastbourne town centre police station is ‘improved’
Facilities at an Eastbourne police station have been ‘improved’.
The work, which included moving the front entrance, was completed at the station at 1 Grove Road.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “If you are visiting our front office at 1 Grove Road, please be advised that the front entrance has moved.
“It’s less than 10m from the previous location and is now fully accessible.
“Please see the location of the new entrance indicated in the photo.
“Improvements include: Individual police front entrance for members of the public; Improved access facilities from Grove Road with an access ramp with handrail, painted steps, automatics doors and accessible screens; New signage and external lighting – front and rear.”
The station’s current opening hours are 9am–5pm Monday–Saturday, excluding bank holidays.