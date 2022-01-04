Eastbourne town centre police station is ‘improved’

Facilities at an Eastbourne police station have been ‘improved’.

By Jacob Panons
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 10:47 am

The work, which included moving the front entrance, was completed at the station at 1 Grove Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “If you are visiting our front office at 1 Grove Road, please be advised that the front entrance has moved.

The police station in Grove Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220401-094209001

“It’s less than 10m from the previous location and is now fully accessible.

“Please see the location of the new entrance indicated in the photo.

“Improvements include: Individual police front entrance for members of the public; Improved access facilities from Grove Road with an access ramp with handrail, painted steps, automatics doors and accessible screens; New signage and external lighting – front and rear.”

The station’s current opening hours are 9am–5pm Monday–Saturday, excluding bank holidays.

The location of the new entrance at the police station in Grove Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police/Google Maps SUS-220401-094332001

The station had been closed for seven days across the festive period.

