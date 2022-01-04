Eastbourne town centre police station is ‘improved’

Facilities at an Eastbourne police station have been ‘improved’.

The work, which included moving the front entrance, was completed at the station at 1 Grove Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “If you are visiting our front office at 1 Grove Road, please be advised that the front entrance has moved.

The police station in Grove Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220401-094209001

“It’s less than 10m from the previous location and is now fully accessible.

“Please see the location of the new entrance indicated in the photo.

“Improvements include: Individual police front entrance for members of the public; Improved access facilities from Grove Road with an access ramp with handrail, painted steps, automatics doors and accessible screens; New signage and external lighting – front and rear.”

The station’s current opening hours are 9am–5pm Monday–Saturday, excluding bank holidays.