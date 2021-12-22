Eastbourne police station to close for seven days over Christmas period
A police station in Eastbourne will be closed for seven days.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 5:00 pm
The front office in Grove Road shall be shut between December 24–29 and on January 3.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The station remains open on the dates not listed (including December 31 and January 1, 2022) between the usual opening hours of Monday–Saturday 9am–5pm.
“Should you need to report outside of these times, or need to report for bail conditions when the station is closed, please use the yellow phone located outside the building.”
Police can still be contacted 24/7 online or by calling 101 for non-urgent concerns and 999 in an emergency.