Eastbourne’s first ever cat café opens – here’s what it’s like

Sussex’s first ever cat café has opened in Eastbourne this week.

Lucy Allen and Sam Firman are the feline fanatics behind The Mad Catter, which launched in Station Parade on Tuesday (October 15).

Mad Catter Cafe opens - delighted owners Lucy Allen and Sam Firman (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The 1940s and Alice in Wonderland-inspired eatery allows guests to pet its 10 adorable and friendly young cats while enjoying a warm drink and slice of cake.

Reflecting on the opening night, Lucy said, “It was fantastic. Everyone was positive, left happy, ate cake and cuddled cats!

“My dad, Jeff Allen, did all the building work so it’s all thanks to him and the lovely lady who bakes the cakes, Cakes by Gayle.”

Mad Catter Cafe opens - Jeanne Wells, Becky Izzard and Donna Smith (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191016-143501001

There is a £5 entry fee to contribute to the costs of the kitties, which are named: Marmalade, Toast, Cherri, Toodle, Pip, Audrey, Chloe, Gin, Tonic, and Dita.

A two-door entry system keeps the cats safe, and they are extremely cuddly and inquisitive. There is a vintage theme indoors, while a downstairs room heads down the rabbit hole into a flamboyant Wonderland style.

The felines are prepared to play, prance, or slumber curled up on one of the vintage sofas or in one of the many cat beds scattered around the cafe.

People are asked to be respectful and calm around the animals, and let them come to you on their own terms.

Mad Catter Cafe opens - delighted owners Sam Firman and Lucy Allen (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The Mad Catter is available for birthday parties, events, and also supports charities like Unique Pets Rescue, Eastbourne Aspergers and Memory Lane Eastbourne.

Having trained at the Royal Veterinary College, Lucy stresses the pets’ welfare will be paramount.

Find out more at madcatter.pet or on Facebook @NothingMadAboutCats

Mad Catter Cafe opens in Station Parade, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)