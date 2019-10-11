Doughnut café to open in Eastbourne

A doughnut café is set to open in Eastbourne town centre.

Honeybee Donuts says it is opening a ‘design your own doughnut’ café in Terminus Road soon.

The Sussex-based business says it will also serve an all-day breakfast menu.

It has also announced on Instagram that it will be opening shops in Brighton and Worthing this autumn.

Honeybee Donuts says it sells handcrafted doughnuts and artisan coffee.

More news is expected to be announced in the near future.

The sweet-tooths of Eastbourne will be spoilt for choice soon, after dessert parlour Creams just opened in Terminus Road.

It was also announced earlier this week a new eatery has signed up to The Beacon shopping centre, with chicken restaurant The Bok Shop set to open there soon.

