Eastbourne MP urges residents to help after 14,000 people are evacuated from Afghanistan

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has pleaded with the public to come forward and help after 14,000 people are evacuated from Afghanistan by the UK.

Mrs Ansell said, “On very difficult days like we have witnessed there can be joy too. If you are able to play your part please sign up to offer help for refugees.

“It is my understanding that 14,000 people have been evacuated by the UK and every effort has been made to identify those most at risk, and I too have handed over information that may aid with this.

Caroline Ansell. SUS-191212-141024001

“Already I received confirmation from one who had reached the UK safely with his family.