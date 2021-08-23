Plan to rehome 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan is backed by Wealden MP

Nusrat Ghani said, “I welcome the Government’s commitment to resettling 20,000 Afghan refugees in the UK.

“It is vital that our international allies take a unified approach on Afghanistan, and I will continue to urge the Government to work with our international partners and set up a coalition to ensure that we live up to our responsibilities and everyone does their fair share in supporting Afghan refugees in their hour of need.

“I am also incredibly proud to have received a positive assurance from Wealden District Council on the matter.”

Nus Ghani. SUS-190201-103526001

Leader of the council Bob Standley said, “I support any assistance the UK Government can give to Afghan citizens who helped the UK forces.