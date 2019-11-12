Eastbourne KFC announces it is closing

An Eastbourne KFC has announced it is closing down.

The fast food restaurant in Langney Road will shut this Sunday (November 17), with staff being offered jobs at surrounding KFCs.

KFC in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

A KFC spokesperson said, “It’s official… our time is up. Langney Road is closing its doors on November 17. We’re sad to be leaving but have offered all our team new roles at surrounding restaurants.

“Local fans craving Original Recipe can head to KFC on Lottbridge Drove.”

This comes after chicken restaurant Nando’s opened in The Beacon multi-million pound shopping centre extension earlier this year.

Meanwhile another competitor, The Bok Shop, is opening in the same shopping centre soon.

