Two new stores to open in The Beacon Eastbourne

Shoppers’ early Christmas cheer with two more signings for The Beacon

Phase Eight and Jamaica Blue are due to open in the £85 million extension that has been funded by Legal & General.

Jamaica Blue, a casual dining brand that provides high quality, classic dishes with a twist and fine coffee, plans to open at the end of November.

Joshua Nixon, head of estates for Jamaica Blue, said, “We are really excited to be opening in The Beacon. This is one of two Jamaica Blue casual dining branches to open this side of Christmas and we are already building up a strong pipeline for the New Year as landlords seek to diversify their food and drink offering, by introducing exciting and innovative brands into their centres.”

Womenswear designer clothing brand Phase Eight, is relocating from its current site in Terminus Road to bigger premises in the centre, and aims to open on December 11.

Legal & General Fund Manager Andrew Rice said, “This is another fantastic result for The Beacon. Two more quality brands that will be opening in time for Christmas, one of which is new to the town and the second expanding with bigger and better premises in the centre.

“We continue to breathe more retail life into the town at a time when the world of retail is struggling as a whole. It is another huge vote of confidence for The Beacon and Eastbourne.”

The two new signings join a growing list of retailers in The Beacon since the extension opened nearly a year ago.

These include: Cineworld, H & M, Nando’s, Next, FatFace, Schuh, Jack Wills, New Look, Flying Tiger, Paperchase, JoJo Maman Bébé, Lovisa, Skechers, Neon Sheep, QUIZ and Taylor’s Restaurant and Sports Bar. The Bok Shop is also due to open soon on the first floor.