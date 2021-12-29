Eastbourne farm animals infected due to walkers not picking up after their dogs
Farm animals in Eastbourne have been infected with worms and diseases because of people not picking up after their dogs, according to the council.
Farm animals in Eastbourne have been infected with worms and diseases because of people not picking up after their dogs, according to the council.
Eastbourne Borough Council took to social media on Wednesday, December 29 to issue a plea to dog walkers following the infections.
In the social media post a picture of Butts Lane was also included.
A council spokesperson said, “The farmer’s animals in these fields have been infected with worms and diseases from dog walkers not picking up after their dogs.
“Please help the farmer look after his livestock by picking up after your dog in the fields and on the Downs.”
Residents have also been encouraged to keep their dogs on a leash in areas where there may be livestock after a flock of sheep was attacked ‘several times’ in a week, according to police.