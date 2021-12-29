Eastbourne farm animals infected due to walkers not picking up after their dogs

Farm animals in Eastbourne have been infected with worms and diseases because of people not picking up after their dogs, according to the council.

Eastbourne Borough Council took to social media on Wednesday, December 29 to issue a plea to dog walkers following the infections.

In the social media post a picture of Butts Lane was also included.

Butts Lane. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council SUS-211229-143612001

A council spokesperson said, “The farmer’s animals in these fields have been infected with worms and diseases from dog walkers not picking up after their dogs.