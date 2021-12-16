Eastbourne police say dog attacks on sheep leave scene like a ‘horror story’

A flock of sheep in Eastbourne was attacked by dogs ‘several times’ in a week, according to police.

In Sussex Police rural crime team’s monthly update, they said they had seen a steady number of livestock worrying reports across Sussex, with some farmers being repeat victims due to dog owners not having proper control of their pets.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The rural crime team has had to deal with a number of incidents at the foot of the South Downs near Eastbourne over the last month, with one farmer’s sheep being subject to attack several times in the period of just one week.

“These are traumatic incidents for the livestock and farmer, and we have raised the impact this has in previous updates.

“Whilst we are working closely with the Eastbourne neighbourhood policing team and partners to help raise awareness and reduce incidents, there remains the continued risk of yet further reports.”

The spokesperson continued to explain the possible severity of the situation.

They said, “The wording ‘livestock worrying’ does not perhaps convey the true impact of these crimes. The offence can be complete simply due to a dog being left to run freely and chase sheep.

“However, what we find is a brutal scene, something not dissimilar to a horror story. Neither you or I, or the livestock owner wish to witness that.

“Even the most loving, small, comedic bundle of four-legged fluff can cause devastation in a field of sheep.”

Owners have been urged to keep their dogs on a lead while walking on the Downs or in areas where there may be livestock,