Eastbourne council is accepting new covid business grant applications

The scheme was announced by the government on December 21 in recognition of the rise in the Omicron variant and the impact it was having on the hospitality and leisure sectors.

A hospitality business has been defined by the government as one which mainly functions to provide a venue for the consumption and sale of food and drink.

The council said a leisure business is defined as one that provides opportunities, experiences and facilities - in particular for culture, recreation, entertainment, celebratory events and days/nights out.

Eastbourne seafront SUS-210109-132943001

Eastbourne Borough Council said it is one of the first councils in the UK to accept applications.

Exclusions do apply and potential applicants are urged to visit the council website to read the full eligibility criteria.

Councillor David Tutt, leader of the council, said, “Eastbourne’s hospitality sector has suffered terribly during the pandemic and Omicron has made a bad situation even worse.

“This latest grant scheme is by no means a cure-all for the latest losses being experienced, but I am pleased that it is now available and I’d encourage local businesses to apply for it.

“Eastbourne is leading the local government sector for efficiency in processing grant applications, so applicants can be assured of a speedy response.”