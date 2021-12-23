Emergency covid support scheme launched for Eastbourne businesses

The Additional Restrictions Grant fund (ARG) provides a pot of £380,000 that Eastbourne businesses impacted by the spike in covid infections can apply for.

The ARG support, which has been arranged by Eastbourne Borough Council, is in addition to the new business grants announced by the Chancellor of the Exchequer this week.

The council said it is waiting for guidance from the government on how the new business grants will be administered.

Eastbourne Town Hall SUS-210216-141600001

Councillor David Tutt, leader of the council, said, “In Eastbourne we have some of the best leisure and hospitality businesses on the south coast and I’m determined that we will do what we can to help at yet another incredibly difficult time.

“We were widely praised for the way we handled emergency business payments at the height of the pandemic, so it’s no surprise that our officers have been able to put this scheme into place so quickly.”

The money is limited and will be awarded by the council based on the number of eligible applications and available funds to be distributed.

Eastbourne businesses in the leisure and hospitality sector are urged to visit the council website and register to make an application.