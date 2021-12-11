Dial 999 if you see this man in Eastbourne

Police are searching for a missing Eastbourne man.

Bruno Sauma De Paula was last seen in the town on Thursday night (December 9) and there is 'growing concern for his welfare', according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers are 'urgently searching' for the 37-year-old.

A spokesperson added: "He is described as tanned, 5ft 6in tall, of stocky build and with short black hair and a short beard.

"He was last seen wearing a grey woollen jumper with a zip-up front, dark blue jeans and black shoes or boots.

"Anyone who sees Bruno or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 1108 of 10/12."

