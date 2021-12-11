Crash in Eastbourne - Car reported to have collided with lamp post
A crash has been reported in Eastbourne this morning (Saturday, December 11).
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 9:57 am
Updated
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 9:58 am
A car reportedly collided with a lamp post shortly after 8.30am.
According to traffic reports, Paradise Drive is partially blocked.
However, traffic is said to be coping well.
This is the only traffic incident reported in Sussex this morning.
However, Sussex Roads Police were kept busy last night.
"That's the Friday early shift done, and it's been a busy one," a police spokesperson wrote.
"The teams have attended four crashes, seized two vehicles for insurance/ tax issues, arrested two suspected drug-drivers, assisted three stranded motorists and conducted patrols and checks all over Sussex."