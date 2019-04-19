Can you help reunite ‘distraught’ Eastbourne girl with her favourite toy?

The father of a girl who is autistic and was left ‘absolutely distraught’ after her favourite toy bunny was lost in Eastbourne, is hoping the public can help reunite her with it.

Dave Bosher lost his black backpack in Eastbourne on Wednesday, which contained his daughter’s soft toy bunny.

The missing bunny

He said: “She’s absolutely distraught.”

Mr Bosher believes he left his backpack on either the number one or the 99 Wave bus.

He has shared photos of the bunny, which is wearing a blue cardigan with the words ‘once upon a time’ stitched on the front, in the hope that someone might have found it.

“I’m hoping this can be shared and that somehow I’ll be lucky!” he said.

If you find the toy bunny, contact us at eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk

