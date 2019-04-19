Man suspected of possessing an imitation firearm in Hailsham is charged

A 23-year-old local man has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm, as well as robbery and shoplifting, following an incident in Hailsham on Wednesday, police said.

Police were called to the High Street in Hailsham on Wednesday (April 17).

A 23-year-old local man was arrested and subsequently charged with robbery, possession of an imitation firearm and shoplifting, police said.

He was remanded by the Eastbourne Investigation Team.

