Eastbourne binmen were seeking fair pay and conditions

I am afraid that Mr Parkeur’s letter, which claims that the striking refuse workers were politically motivated is, if you pardon the pun, utter rubbish A political motive for Eastbourne’s bin strikes?.

As I understand it, the local Labour Party were in support of the bin men, as they are of any workers that are paid poverty wages and suffer poor working conditions.

The Lib Dem council quoted percentages in their press releases about the dispute as this can give the impression that the bin men are asking for a huge increase.

Eastbourne bin strike 7/1/22. Photo taken in Courtlands Road. SUS-221101-162030001

However, the three per cent increase that they were offering the loaders would take them up to £9.30 per hour.

This is less than the new minimum wage figure of £9.50 that the council will be legally obliged to pay them in April.

The GMB were also asking for a shower for the refuse workers rather than them having to hose themselves down in the car park at the end of a shift, as they presently do.

As for his assertion that the strike was Hampden Park-based, again this is not true as it is an Eastbourne-wide dispute.