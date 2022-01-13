A political motive for Eastbourne’s bin strikes?

I just saw that GMB are asking for a 25 per cent pay rise for their workers.

During a global pandemic when NHS staff have only received a three per cent pay rise, this seems unrealistic.

I understand that the council have offered seven per cent and this has been refused.

I have friends in the collection service, and what doesn’t seem to be reported is that only 19 of the waste crew are members of GMB, a very small number, and the other workers are frustrated at the action.

When you look at the make-up of the protesters last week it seems that the local Labour party are at the heart of the dispute here!

They seem to be driving the protest and whipping up anger on social media and in the press, and it’s interesting that the action is centred on Hampden Park, where the new Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate is based.

Why are the strike days only on a Friday, targeting only one part of the town?

I can’t help but think that this is a political move in which the local Labour Party seeks to do as much damage as possible to the Lib Dems, despite the misery being caused to residents of Hampden Park.