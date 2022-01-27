Come on council, come clean on plans for Eastbourne bandstand!
From: Carol Parks, Vicarage Road, Eastbourne
It is high time that Eastbourne Borough Council came clean on their plans for the bandstand.
It now seems that it is closed indefinitely, no doubt for safety reasons, although the council has not confirmed this.
The council is our elected representatives and custodians of the town’s assets yet the Lib Dems are hiding behind a cloak of secrecy when it comes to ‘the busiest bandstand on the South Coast’.
We all know that times are tight financially but I would rather put my hand in my pocket than see this landmark go down the drain.
Shame on you, Borough Council.
This is a holiday town and the bandstand, slap bang on the seafront and alive with music and fun on summer evenings, is at present being left to rot.
Since when was ‘fobbing off the public’ an acceptable strategy?
Come clean and tell us your plans, if you have any.
