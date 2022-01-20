Shocked at the state of shrubs along Eastbourne seafront

This morning my husband and I went for a walk along the stretch of seafront from the Grand Hotel to Holywell and were dismayed to see the shredded and torn tamarisk and broom bushes that had just been hacked to pieces by a machine.

The resulting sight is ugly and completely spoils the look of the lower promenade. Hopefully there will be gardeners following up to cut back the hazardous jagged branches left at eye level and the many branches that the machine has missed altogether.

Use of these unenvironmentally friendly machines has become common along highways, tearing at the hedgerows and destroying wildlife habitat but I have never seen one used along the seafront before.