A reply from Lightning Fibre

Open letter to Judith Furner of Watts Lane, Eastbourne (Irritated By Lightning Fibre, Eastbourne Herald letters Friday June 11 click here to read:

Dear Judith,

Firstly, we’d like to apologise that your damaged drain has not been fixed.

We are aware of the damage (you raised it directly with us some time ago) and this issue will be rectified within the next two weeks – we are sorry for the delay.

Just to clarify, whilst damage is rare, it does happen and when it occurs we try to fix it as quickly as possible.

We would never ask residents to pay for any damage caused by our street works.

We hand deliver a street works letter prior to construction; our team of community engagers also knock on doors to update residents and businesses of the upcoming disruption.

We are sorry if you were not aware of our planned road works in your area in advance.

We dig a narrow trench along the pavement, the reinstatement will fade in time.

Unfortunately it’s not possible to build a new full fibre network without some trench work and re-tarmacing being carried out.

We are a locally based company, building and delivering a hyper fast, hyper reliable broadband network.

We’re “in this for the long term”; we’ve received a lot of positive feedback and demand is very high.