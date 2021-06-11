Irritated by Eastbourne’s Lightning Fibre installation

I wonder if any other resident of Eastbourne is as irritated as I am by Lightning Fibre.

They came to our street without our knowledge or consent, made a terrible noise and mess digging up the pavement, left a hideous black line down the centre and severed our drain.

They then had the cheek to telephone us to ask us to pay for the privilege.

No Caption ABCDE ENGNNL00120120619100448

We informed them that we would not pay, and asked them to mend our drain, which they assured us they would do. This telephone conversation occurred three times.

We are still waiting for the drain to be repaired. I do not feel optimistic. When it rains, the water, rather than drain into the road, will seep underneath the pavement and the foundations of our house.