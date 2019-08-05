Man who ‘boasted’ about robbing Eastbourne Co-Op is caught

A man who bragged about robbing an Eastbourne Co-Op has been caught.

Terry Harris was found hiding under a bed by officers after he “boasted” to multiple people about robbing the store in Beatty Road – Sussex Police said.

Officers were called after a man entered the Co-Op and demanded cash shortly before 11pm on Friday, April 19.

The suspect made off from the scene having stolen a small quantity of cash, and forensics officers were sent to the scene.

Police said a woman contacted officers and reported being in nearby Pevensey Road when she was approached by an unknown man who claimed he had just committed a robbery.

A witness appeal with CCTV images was circulated on social media, which led to a further call from a member of the public who identified Terry Harris as the suspect. This caller also claimed he had boasted about the incident.

A few days later, police received a further call from Crimestoppers, reporting Harris was at the Premier Inn in John MacAdam Way, Hastings.

Officers attended and Harris was found hiding under a bed in one of the rooms.

The 32-year-old painter, of no fixed address but known around the Eastbourne area, was arrested and charged with robbery.

Sussex Police said he was remanded in custody and appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Friday (July 26), where he pleaded guilty to robbery.

He was sentenced to a total of six years’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.