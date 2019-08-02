Man who stabbed partner in the neck with scissors in ‘murderous rage’ is jailed

A mechanic who stabbed his partner in the neck with a pair of scissors has been jailed for 10 years.

Luke Berry, of School Lane, Black Boys, was in the grip of a “murderous rage” when he repeatedly attacked his girlfriend after she had tried to end their relationship, police said.

Hailsham couple arrested in Gibraltar

The 38-year-old punched his victim in the head and, officers said, when she managed to get free and ran for the front door of his home, he pulled her into the living room and stabbed her in the front of the neck with a pair of scissors.

She also suffered small wounds behind her ear and hand, said police.

Berry was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Thursday (August 1) having pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to his 27-year-old victim on February 23 this year.

In sentencing Berry, Judge Paul Tain said: “I am of no doubt this was unequivocally a sustained attack, that you were overcome by a murderous rage, and using scissors in the manner you did could have caused death”.

The Judge said the primary aggravating feature was the record of Berry’s previous convictions which showed his “controlling and coercive” behaviour in ending previous relationships.

Berry will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence before he can apply for parole, and will have to serve a further four years on prison release licence beyond ten years, whenever he is released.

He was also given a court restraining order, to last until further notice, prohibiting him from approaching the victim, directly or indirectly.

Detective Constable Tania Snashall of the East Sussex safeguarding investigations unit said, “It was only down to sheer good fortune the victim survived this attack by eventually getting away from him, with four stitches to the wound in her neck, in a situation that could have been fatal.”

DC Snashall said: “The success of this investigation was due to the bravery of the victim who after reporting it to police, continued to support the investigation throughout the whole process. This was a horrific experience for her, exacerbated by someone with whom she was in a relationship with and who she had trusted implicitly.

“Domestic abuse should never be tolerated and this is one abuser who will now be serving a significant custodial sentence for his crime.”

If you or anyone you know is in an abusive relationship contact police online or by calling 101, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced detectives.

But if you are feeling threatened or are in fear now, call 999.

For advice and sources of support and further information on domestic abuse see the Sussex Police website