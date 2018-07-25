Ice cream sales soar by 45 per cent as Eastbourne laps up summer heatwave

Ice cream sales are up 45 per cent in Eastbourne as the town enjoys a potentially record-breaking heatwave.

According to the council’s tourism board, the highest temperature so far this year was 29 degrees on July 1, recorded by Ratton Village weather station.

Sun lounger hire is up by 25 per cent and ice cream sales at Helen Gardens have risen by 45 per cent, says the council.

Also benefitting are bandstand ticket sales, which are up 27 per cent – many shows are now selling out, so booking in advance is advised.

Lifeguards have been dealing with multiple first aid calls (15 per cent higher than normal), some due to heat exhaustion.

Council advice is to drink plenty of water, regularly apply high factor sun cream and avoid lengthy periods in the sun.

Tyro lifeguard courses have been busy and daily beach hut hire is filling up quickly until the end of August – with only a few spaces left.

Marino Pesce, owner of Fusciardi ice cream parlour on the seafront said, “We have been really busy, this weather has been amazing for us. This is what we wait for all year round so it’s been fabulous.

“At the moment the one big thing we have found is a lot more people are having sorbets because as the temperatures are so high they are refreshing. Mango sorbet has been a real hit this year.

“Because it’s so hot during the day people are coming out for a stroll in the early evening, so that’s been the trend this year.

“A lot of people are having lovely ice cream in the evenings, it’s a great vibe, there’s a lot of families and there’s a real buzz. It feels like you are in Italy or Spain or France, it’s nice to see Eastbourne like that.

“It’s been an exceptional summer. Happy days!”

