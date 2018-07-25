Eastbourne vet’s advice on keeping pets cool in heat wave

An Eastbourne vets has given advice on how to keep your pets cool in the scorching heat wave.

The Herald spoke to St Anne’s vets to find out the do’s and don’ts of looking after your furry friends as temperatures soar.

Veterinary nurse Menna Field said, “I have seen far too many dogs walking outside in the heat. If you were wearing a thick coat would you want to go outside right now?

“Dogs are always enthusiastic for a walk but it’s the owner’s responsibility to make sure it’s safe.”

Her advice is:

• No walking in the day time at all – either walk early in the morning or late at night

• Make sure pavements aren’t too hot when taking your dog for a walk

• For some dogs, it’s simply safer to stay at home

• Don’t let dogs sun bathe in the garden for too long

• And don’t leave them in conservatories, which can get hot

• Keep dogs cool indoors with room temperature water, fans, cool jackets, or by laying down wet towels for them to lay on

• But do not put a wet towel over pets as this can trap the heat

• Feeding animals ice could damage their teeth

• If your dog has symptoms of heat stroke – excessive panting or collapsing – cool it down gently and contact a vet

• Do NOT give a dog suffering from a heat stroke ice – they could go into shock

Menna said, “Leaving dogs in cars is a massive no-no. Every year this seems to happen but it’s not okay.”

She also asked residents to think about wildlife. Menna said, “Please can people put out water and food for wildlife, because we are having a lot of dehydrated animals, especially hedgehogs, coming in.”

She said the animals struggle in the heat particularly as soil is hard and they cannot dig for their main food – worms.

Call 01323 640011 to get in touch with St Anne’s Veterinary Group.