Here are all the Conservative candidates fighting the Wealden District Council elections

These are the Conservative candidates standing for the Wealden District Council elections on May 2.

The party has put forward 44 candidates to fight for seats on the council, which represents residents in Crowborough, Hailsham, Heathfield, Uckfield, Herstmonceux Polegate, Pevensey Bay and more.

Read more: Here are the Lib Dems fighting in the Wealden District Council elections

Here are the Labour candidates fighting the Wealden elections

The Conservative Party currently holds 48 out of 55 seats on the council, though due to boundary changes there are 45 seats up for election this year.

A spokesperson for the party said, “The election on May 2 is about local issues and local services, and the Conservatives (who are the majority on the District Council) have an excellent record in Wealden.

“Since 2010 council tax increases have averaged just 1.1 per cent whilst maintaining value-for-money services.

“Less than 1 per cent of our waste goes to landfill and we are proud of one of the best recycling records in the entire country.

“Conservatives are protecting our open spaces such as Ashdown Forest and Pevensey Levels. We have created new parks in Uckfield and Crowborough.

“We are ensuring any new housing has the right mix of homes: one and two- bedroom and family homes for sale, plus affordable rented homes. The required infrastructure will come with any new housing.

“Conservatives will continue to encourage new job opportunities as they have at Ashdown, Swallow and Chaucer Business Parks. We will continue to work with Sussex Police to keep Wealden a low crime area.

“The Conservative-run Wealden District Council has an excellent reputation for delivering quality services and value for money. Wealden Conservatives are working for your community.”

Below is a list of the Conservative candidates and which seats they are hoping to win.

Arlington: David Watts

Buxted: Toby Illingworth

Chiddingly, East Hoathly & Waldron: Geoffrey Draper

Crowborough Central: Ronald Reed

Crowborough Jarvis Brook: Barry Marlowe

Crowborough North: Kay Moss

Crowborough South East: Philip Lunn

Crowborough South West: Neil Waller

Crowborough St Johns: Richard Hallett

Danehill and Fletching: Roy Galley

Forest Row: Rowena Moore

Framfield and Cross in Hand: Ann Newton

Frant and Wadhurst: Johanna Howell and Bob Standley

Hadlow Down and Rotherfield: Phil Dixon

Hailsham Central: Nigel Coltman

Hailsham East: Amanda O’Rawe

Hailsham North: Nicholas Collinson

Hailsham North West: Kevin Balsdon

Hailsham South: Chriss Triandafyllou

Hailsham West: Richard Grocock

Hartfield: Chris Hardy

Heathfield North: Dick Angel

Heathfield South: Roger Thomas

Hellingly: Stephen Potts

Herstmonceux and Pevensey Levels: Raymond Cade and Pam Doodles

Horam and Punnetts Town: Bob Bowdler, Susan Stedman

Lower Willingdon: Giselle Bailey

Maresfield: Peter Roundell

Mayfield and Five Ashes: Brian Redman

Pevensey Bay: Lin Clark

Polegate Central: Angela Snell

Polegate North: Gill Mummery

Polegate South and Willingdon Watermill: Christopher Primett

South Downs: Michael Lunn

Stone Cross: Alastair Douglas

Uckfield East: Bruce Broughton-Tompkins

Uckfield New Town: Claire Dowling and Helen Firth

Uckfield North: Peter Waldock

Uckfield Ridgewood and Little Horsted: Gary Johnson

Upper Willingdon: Douglas Murray

Withyham: Giny Best

In the upcoming elections, there are 44 Conservative candidates, 27 Labour, 25 Green Party, 24 Liberal Democrats, five standing for UKIP and 11 independent candidates standing in total.

The full list of candidates is available here.

This newspaper has contacted each party putting forward candidates in the Wealden District Council elections. Contact ginny.sanderson@jpimedia.co.uk if you are a Wealden party or candidate and would like to be included in our coverage.