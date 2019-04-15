Here are the Liberal Democrat candidates fighting the Wealden District Council elections

These are the Liberal Democrat candidates standing for the Wealden District Council elections on May 2.
The party has put forward 24 candidates to fight for seats on the council, which represents residents in areas including Crowborough, Hailsham, Heathfield, Uckfield, Herstmonceux Polegate, and Pevensey Bay.
A spokesperson for the party said, “Wealden Liberal Democrats are fighting a campaign based on affordable homes, fairer parking, more electric charging points, and stressing the accessibility and hard-working nature of Lib Dem community
councillors.
“On parking, any Lib Dem councillor elected to town or district council will push for a workable and acceptable solution for on-street parking controls in town centres and residential roads.
“On housing, the Lib Dems are committed to making more affordable homes available for local families, and working for a fairer deal for those in the private rented sector.
“On the environment, Lib Dem councillors are committed to reducing single-use plastics and getting our towns and villages ready for the coming generation of electric cars.
“And Lib Dem councillors have a proud record of being accessible to residents – town councillors in Uckfield hold regular surgeries on Saturday morning, continuing a long-standing tradition of being hard-working community representatives.”
Below is a list of the Liberal Democrat candidates and which seats they are hoping to win.
Arlington: Catherine Hall
Chiddingly, East Hoathly & Waldron: Katrina Best
Crowborough Jarvis Brook: Gareth Owen-Williams
Crowborough South East: Adrian Morris
Crowborough South West: Alison Arthur
Frant and Wadhurst: Bruce Meredeen
Hailsham Central: Paul Holbrook
Hailsham East: Gavin Blake-Coggins
Hailsham North: Barbara Holbrook
Hailsham North West: Neil Cleaver
Hailsham South: Anne Blake-Coggins
Hailsham West: Steve Murphy
Heathfield North: Fraser Kerr
Herstmonceux and Pevensey Levels: Paul Coleshill
Lower Willingdon: Gillian Milton
Pevensey Bay: Roanna Brewer
Polegate North: Andy Watkins
South Downs: Vanessa Rowlands
Uckfield East: Paul Sparks
Uckfield New Town: Carole Ridout
Uckfield North: Tim Murray
Uckfield Ridgewood and Little Horsted: James Edwards
Upper Willingdon: Kay Dewick
In the upcoming elections, there are 44 Conservative candidates, 27 Labour, 25 Green Party, 24 Liberal Democrats, five standing for UKIP and 11 independent candidates standing in total.
The full list of candidates is available here.
This newspaper has contacted each party putting forward candidates in the Wealden District Council elections. Contact ginny.sanderson@jpimedia.co.uk if you are a Wealden party or candidate and would like to be included in our coverage.