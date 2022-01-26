Grave of Eastbourne teenager targeted by thieves

Yasmin with Ameretto. SUS-220125-120539001

At the time a family statement said, “Yasmin was a quiet girl growing up. She always struggled with making friends and keeping friendships as she preferred her own company.”

Now less than a year on, a cat ornament has been taken from Yasmin’s grave at Langney Crematorium.

Yasmin's grave with the cat ornament. SUS-220125-122546001

Friend of the family Carol Ryan shared the news on Facebook community pages in and around Eastbourne.

The post said, “This is a child’s grave. It is of no monetary value to anyone but is immensely sentimental to get family. Who steals from a child’s grave?”

Yasmin’s mum Angela Price visited the grave on Saturday (January 22) to find the cat had been taken.

Carol told the Herald, “As I’m sure you can imagine it was and continues to be an absolute living hell for them and Yasmin’s brother and family.

“They are currently going through various stages of inquests and they find the time they can get a little comfort from spending time at Yasmin’s resting place. They have spent many hours and money making it just perfect.

“However, sadly over the last week some vile person has stolen a very special item from her grave. Not in monetary value but especially special to the family.”

Angela said, “We went to visit Yassi the other day and were heartbroken to find her special sleeping cat ornament had been taken from her resting place.

“It’s special because it resembles Yasmin’s best friend in life, her cat Ameretto. It gave us comfort being on Yassi’s resting place with her.

“We have only recently had Yasmin’s second preliminary inquest hearing and was emotionally exhausted from that to find someone has stolen something precious from a young person’s resting place is beyond me.

“We have been donated a replacement Ameretto sleeping cat ornament which we are so grateful for.”

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, Langney ward councillor, said, “Theft from a grave is an extremely heartless act and I extend my sympathies to Yasmin’s family. It is heartening to hear that a replacement ornament has been donated.”