‘Our cheeky, funny, beautiful blue-eyed girl’: Tributes paid to Eastbourne teenager who died last month

Yasmin Price grew up with her family around her, but according to them, she found it hard to make friends.

A statement from her family said, “Yasmin was a quiet girl growing up. She always struggled with making friends and keeping friendships as she preferred her own company.”

Angela Price, Yasmin’s mum, said she was creative and had a love for animals.

Yasmin Price took her own life last month SUS-210514-145445001

Her family’s statement said, “We realised towards the end of junior school that Yasmin was dyslexic and had autistic traits, but getting her diagnosed was always a challenge and she began to struggle academically at school.

“In her teenager years we had issues with her running away quite a few times, her challenging behaviours, and she began to suffer with her mental health.”

Yasmin was eventually diagnosed with mixed personality disorder and took on the persona of Axel, her family said.

According to her family, Yasmin’s mental health was declining and she took her life last month (April).

Yasmin Price

Their statement said, “We, as a family, are absolutely devastated.”

Yasmin’s family says they have been supported by You Raise Me Up, a charity based in Polegate which works to support families who have lost a young adult aged between 16-25.

Her family said, “You Raise Me Up have been absolutely amazing.

“We want to make people aware of suicide and mental health, especially in young people. Sometimes reaching out and asking for help is the hardest thing to do.”

A funding page has been set up by family friend Maria Gibson. Ms Gibson said, “She was a very quiet, lovely but vulnerable girl that struggled so much with everything.

“Her family are devastated and heartbroken and want to have a memorial resting place for her so they can visit and spend time quietly remembering the beautiful child she was.”

Yasmin’s family said, “Our amazing friend Maria Gibson has set up the Go Fund Me memorial page for our daughter so we can afford a memorial plot and a beautiful headstone for our child so we have somewhere to go and remember our cheeky, funny, beautiful blue-eyed girl.”

Any extra money raised will go to You Raise Me Up and Grassroots – a charity based in Brighton which works on suicide prevention.

Yasmin’s Go Fund Me page: https://gofund.me/5131a94d

• You Raise Me Up offers immediate mental health wellbeing support and runs a 24-hour helpline on 01323 482772.

• Grassroots is an education and campaigning charity that helps people to find appropriate services.