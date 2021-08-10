Eastbourne wildflower scheme met with positivity, council says

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “Residents across Eastbourne have enthusiastically welcomed the increase in colourful wildflower areas created by the council as part of its work to improve biodiversity.”

Positive feedback has come in the form of messages from members of the public supporting changes to the mowing regimes to allow wildflower growth.

The council said one resident wrote, “The meadow flower displays in Eastbourne, particularly in Wilmington Square, are really wonderful.

Butterfly at Ocklynge Cemetery. Photo from Eastbourne Borough Council. SUS-211008-110927001

“There is such a variety of flowers and colours, they are so spectacular that it is a real pleasure to see them. I suggest this is repeated next year, it is so good!”

Another message said, “I have to write to congratulate the council on allowing the natural beach side of the promenade to grow! It looks absolutely amazing - such a pleasure to walk along and see the great variety of plants. What an improvement to the seafront - I went along today and couldn’t stop taking photos, love it.”

One resident wrote, “Thank you so very much for not cutting the grass and various kerbs around the town and the parks to within an inch of their existence. It is so lovely to see the various wildflowers and poppies etc and of course it is food for the bees and insects. Well done.”

Residents have also been liking and sharing social media posts from the council showing photographs of wildflower areas.

Wildflowers at Ocklynge Cemetery. Photo from Eastbourne Borough Council. SUS-211008-110907001

Councillor Jonathan Dow, cabinet member for climate change, said, “I am delighted that residents are enjoying these beautiful wildflowers, the creatures they attract, and are supporting our work to protect the local environment for the future.

“One of the actions we have taken is to change mowing regimes in green spaces such as park, verges and at Ocklynge Cemetery, and this has allowed wildflowers to grow, attracting more insects and providing them with the habitat they need to thrive.

“This new approach to grounds maintenance has given great results and it’s fantastic that people are doing the same in their own gardens.”

Photo from Eastbourne Borough Council. SUS-211008-110846001