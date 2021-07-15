Polegate council apologises for grass cutting issues

A number of complaints were made by residents on social media about the grass cutting in the town.

Residents questioned if the ‘council had forgotten’ about the cut, why the grass was so long, and the issue of wildflower verges was raised too.

On July 13 the town council posted on Twitter, “Please bear with us whilst we rectify the situation and get the verges looking neat and tidy again. We apologise for this, please be assured it will all be completed by the end of next week at the latest. Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Today (Thursday, July 15), the council released a statement answering questions asked by residents.

In response to questions of if the cut had been forgotten, the statement said, “It is an annual contract. The cuts are scheduled throughout the year in advance. There are 13 cuts a year. In the summer months – growing season – this is usually every two weeks, weather permitting.”

It said the grass got very long and the cut was delayed because the original cut couldn’t go ahead due to ‘very wet weather’ through June.

The statement said, “The contractor attempted to cut the grass, but the ground was so waterlogged the verge was being damaged.”

In terms of the issue of wildflower verges, the statement said, “Wildflower verges have recently been investigated, however due to the East Sussex Highways licensing this would be more expensive than a regular cut.”

The statement said a full cut will be completed next week (week commencing July 19) and the next cut is scheduled for the week commencing August 3.

For future problems, the parish council has told people to contact it directly as social media comments won’t get a personal reply.

It also revealed which authorities are responsible for certain areas in the town and complaints should be directed to them:

Highway verges litter – Wealden District Council

Hedges outside the church – St Johns Church

Weeds in the high street and surrounding roads – East Sussex Highways, complaints should be sent to your county councillor