Eastbourne blind community shares concerns over new cycle routes

New routes would cover popular areas like the railway station, the Devonshire Quarter, the seafront and Langney Shopping Centre.

Councillor Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment, said, “These proposals would significantly improve the cycling network around Eastbourne, putting in place infrastructure to support people to change habits and find a more active and healthy way to travel.

Cycle routes in Eastbourne

“The feedback we receive will help officers finalise these plans and ensure that whatever we put in place provides the greatest benefit to the community.”

However, Eastbourne’s Blind Society has shared its worries about the changes, as cycle paths can often put blind people at risk.

Mark Simmons, the chief executive of the society, said, “The issue of cycling and the effect poor and irresponsible cycling can have on visually impaired people is something that we at Eastbourne Blind Society have been campaigning about for some time.

“This has mostly been concerned with the issue of cycling being banned on parts of Eastbourne promenade and yet cyclists breaking the law being allowed to do so without fear of prosecution.

“With relation to the town centre and the new proposed routes, the biggest concern is the prospect of ‘shared space’. This would mean pedestrians would be walking in the same area as cyclists who could potentially be travelling at relatively high speeds, weaving around pedestrians who may not be able to see and/or hear them coming.”

Mark said the society wants ‘segregated, separate cycle lanes’.

Sheila Richards’, who’s daughter Jasmin is deaf and blind, said, “Speaking for Jasmin, she is not against cycle lanes but it is about making it work for all – segregating lanes into cycle and pedestrian, having clear no cycling signs in between Cornfield Road and Bolton Road, similarly on the seafront, would make going out a lot easier.”

In response to these concerns, an East Sussex County Council spokesperson said, “The county council has a responsibility to ensure any highway proposals, such as pedestrian and cycle routes, are safe for all users and that their introduction does not discriminate against users, as set out in the Equality Act 2010.

“Equality Impact Assessments for all the proposed routes have been undertaken to assess the potential impact of cycling on other users in Eastbourne.

“In addition, as part of the design process, an independent safety review was conducted to identify potential risks in the proposed design so that these risks could be mitigated. A post construction Safety Audit will also be carried out once each of the cycle routes are completed.

“For all the cycle route proposals, a rigorous assessment has been undertaken to identify infrastructure options that carefully consider a wide variety of users including cyclists, pedestrians, buses and cars.

“The county council recognises the benefit of segregated routes in certain environments, however in order to provide a continuous, coherent cycle network in Eastbourne, it has been necessary to consider alternative facilities that take into account the available space and balance of requirements for all users.”