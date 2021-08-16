New Eastbourne cycle routes up for public consultation

The new routes have been designed to encourage more sustainable travel.

Funding for the work has already been secured through East Sussex County Council’s capital programme and the Local Growth Fund via the South East Local Enterprise Partnership.

Now the county council wants to hear what the public think about the routes until September 24.

Cycle routes around Eastbourne

Councillor Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment, said, “As well as improving people’s health and wellbeing, cycling helps to protect the environment and improve air quality.

“These proposals would significantly improve the cycling network around Eastbourne, putting in place infrastructure to support people to change habits and find a more active and healthy way to travel.

“The feedback we receive will help officers finalise these plans and ensure that whatever we put in place provides the greatest benefit to the community.”

The news routes are:

Horsey Way phase 1b – The final section of the Horsey Way route which will run from Eastbourne Railway Station to Ringwood Road

Eastbourne Town Centre – Allowing cyclists to travel in either direction from Eastbourne railway station, via the Devonshire Quarter, to the seafront

Stone Cross to seafront – A shared route allowing cyclists to travel in either direction from Stone Cross, via Langney, towards the seafront

Willingdon Drove – A shared route connecting Sevenoaks Road and Kingfisher Drive to the Langney Shopping Centre

Langney Rise – A shared route which runs along the western side of Langney Rise from the shopping centre to Langney roundabout, connecting with the existing Horsey Way cycle route