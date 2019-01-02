Eastbourne’s Upperton Road to close

A main route into Eastbourne town centre will be closing for roadworks soon.

The carriageway resurfacing works will start on Upperton Road on Monday, January 28, and last for five nights.

The road will be closed to through traffic between 7pm and 6am from the Avenue to approximately 35 metres west of Hartifield Road.

Traffic will be diverted via Soutfields Road, the Goff, Moatcroft Road, and vice versa, according to East Sussex Highways.

If you wish to provide feedback to the county council on this work, visit www.eastsussexhighways.com/feedback