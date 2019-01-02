Police appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured on Cross Levels Way

Police are seeking witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in an Eastbourne collision.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to Cross Levels Way after a white Skoda Citigo and a red Honda 125cc motorbike collided at about 8.30pm on Sunday (December 30), say Sussex Police.

Serious collision on Cross Levels Way

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man from Eastbourne, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Skoda, a 17-year-old girl from Hailsham, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings, police said.

The road was closed for two hours while officers from East Sussex Roads Policing Unit examined the scene.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1038 of 30/12.

Photo by Dan Jessup.