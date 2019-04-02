Eastbourne Police make £1,000 donation to Chaseley Trust

Efforts to help physically disabled adults at Eastbourne’s Chaseley Trust have been given a welcome boost by Sussex Police.

A £1,000 donation from the Police Property Act Fund - made up of monies received by the police from the sale of unclaimed lost property and property confiscated by order of the courts and then sold – was recently presented to Sue Turner, the Chaseley Trust’s new chief executive officer.

The Chaseley Trust specialises in caring for adults over the age of 18 with a wide range of complex disabilities, including spinal cord injury, acquired brain injury, stroke and loss of limbs.

The Trust also cares for those with progressive conditions, such as multiple sclerosis and motor neurone disease.

Sue said, “We are very grateful to Sussex Police as the funds would be used towards a new kitchen for occupational therapy for day care and long term residents at the Trust.”

The property accommodating the trust was donated as a home for ex-servicemen with spinal injuries, at the request of Dr. Luttwig Guttmann, in 1945.

He believed that injured soldiers should not be defined by their disabilities and deserved to live a full and active life. It has since expanded into its present role.

READ THIS: Woman, 61, narrowly avoids jail after dangerous driving on A22 at Hailsham

READ THIS: New Eastbourne to Brighton bus service along A27}

READ THIS: Rural crime in Sussex more than 75,000 of items stolen in a week