Eastbourne MP backs lifesaving defibrillator campaign

The Eastbourne MP has thrown his weight behind a lifesaving campaign backed by the Herald.

Stephen Lloyd MP has praised the Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign, which has so far installed more than 50 new public access defibrillators across town.

Oliver King was just 12 when he died of a cardiac arrest

Mr Lloyd said, “The Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign has been a really brilliant one for Eastbourne. I have had the privilege of speaking in Parliament on the need for more defibrillators across the country, particularly in schools.

“I recently asked the education minister in Parliament whether his department would commit to putting a defibrillator in every school.

“I did so after meeting the father of a young lad called Oliver King in Parliament whose son had a cardiac arrest, suddenly, whilst at school.

“Sadly he passed away, and since then his father has been campaigning to get a defibrillator in every school in the UK.

Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd meets up with the Oliver King Foundation

“Medical advice says many young lives could be saved if this simple, low cost appliance was available and awareness training given.

“I am proud that the Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign team, led by Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, has worked successfully to install more than 50 lifesaving public access defibrillators (PADs) across Eastbourne.

“The Campaign team have recently launched ‘PAD SNAP’, a competition to get you, the public, involved in this important intitiative.”

PAD SNAP is encouraging people to take interesting or funny photos with their nearest defibrillator.

A scaregrow at Gorring Road Allotments getting in the spirit for PAD SNAP

The best photos will win amazing prizes – including a Grant Afternoon Tea at the Langham and £50 to spend at Prezzo.

All you have to do is email your snaps to heartbeateastbourne@gmail.com

Click here to view an up-to-date map with all the public access defibrillators available in Eastbourne and beyond.

And click here to read more about the competition.