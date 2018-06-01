COMPETITION: Be at the heart of a lifesaving Eastbourne campaign – and win prizes too

You probably walk past one every day.

They are often in the background, mounted on a wall, unnoticed – but they could save your life.

The Heart Beat Campaign has installed more than 50 defibillators across Eastbourne

Defibrillators can restart someone’s heart after cardiac arrest.

The equipment can be easily used by any member of the public and dramatically increases the chances of a person’s survival.

They are at the heart of a campaign in Eastbourne which is aiming to raise awareness for the vital equipment and provide more across town.

Since launching last year, the Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign has successfully installed more than 50 lifesaving public access defibrillators (PADs) across Eastbourne.

The campaign has run a number of First Aid sessions

Now it is launching PAD SNAP, a competition to get the public involved in the important campaign and promote this vital equipment from its wallflower status to a well-deserved place in the limelight.

All you have to do is send in a photo of yourself with your nearest public access defibrillator cabinet for the chance to win a number of fabulous prizes.

These include:

• Vintage afternoon tea for two at the Lansdowne Hotel

The scarecrow at Gorring Road allotments has got creative for the PAD SNAP competition

• Grand afternoon tea for two at The Langham Hotel

• A three course luncheon for two at the Hydro Hotel’s Crystal Restaurant.

• A Sunday carvery lunch for two at the Cumberland Hotel.

• A three course meal for two at the New Wilmington Hotel.

(Photo by Jon Rigby)

• £50 to spend on food and drinks at Prezzo.

There is a prize for the most interesting snap from each Eastbourne postcode, and a bonus prize for the best overall photo.

Click here for an online map showing all the PADs in town.

Email your snaps of yourself with friends and family to heartbeateastbourne@gmail.com

Remember to just take a photo next to the cabinet which houses the defibrillator (as modelled by the scaregrow at Gorring Road Allotments), and try and show off its location.

The closing date is June 21.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, chair of the Eastbourne Defibrillator Partnership, said, “I’d like to thank all the partners who have worked enthusiastically on the Eastbourne Heart Beat campaign to achieve 50 public access defibrillators across our town while raising awareness on this issue.

“In particular, a big thank you to Eastbourne Lions Club, who adopted this campaign for their 50 year anniversary project, South East Coast Ambulance service, Eastbourne Community First Responders, Eastbourne Borough Council, Eastbourne Homes, East Sussex Healthcare NHS, East Sussex Fire & Rescue, First Response Learning Ltd and also for the enormous backing from the Eastbourne Herald.

“We are also very grateful for the support of G M Monk and Mears for the installation of many of the defibrillators.

“The next phase of the campaign is all about raising the awareness and confidence of the public at large, and persuading more organisations, public and private, to embrace this campaign. We believe a Government-backed scheme to place PADs in all the schools would place defibrillators in the heart of every community across the country.

“If only one of our public access defibrillators is able to save a life the campaign will have achieved something immeasurable.

“Cardiac arrest can strike anyone in the community, at any age, including, sadly, school children. That is why we were so keen to see our PADS spread across communities.

“Every second counts, but swift action and the use of CPR and a defibrillator as soon as possible, will give a chance of saving a life.”

While Eastbourne Lions Club and Heart Beat partnership member Alec Stephens said, “Nobody could have expected the Heart Beat Campaign to be so successful.

“Now we start the second phase, making sure we are all aware of where the public assess defibrillators are installed and most importantly making sure they are ready for use at all times.”

Don’t forget to follow Eastbourne Heart Beat and the Eastbourne Herald on Facebook for updates, or email heartbeateastbourne@gmail.com.

And to find out more about the campaign’s First Aid training, email enquiries@firstresponse.co.uk or richard.bradford@eastbourneresponders.com

The map is also available on the Eastbourne Lions Club website.