Eastbourne council speaks out after man found dead in tent in town centre

Eastbourne council says it is “saddened” by the death of a man in a tent in the town centre on Thursday (October 31).

Emergency services were sent to Hyde Gardens shortly after 4pm yesterday, but the man was declared dead at the scene. Police say he was 45-years-old and of no fixed address.

Emergency services on scene. Photo by Dan Jessup

The council said in a statement, “Everyone at Eastbourne Borough Council is saddened by the death of a man in Hyde Gardens and we would like to extend our thoughts and condolences to family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“With the circumstances of this tragedy still to be fully established, it would be inappropriate for the council to make any further comment.

“However, in regard to the work the council and our many partners undertake more broadly across the town, working directly with rough sleepers, we remain steadfast in our determination to reduce the number of people sleeping on our streets.”

The statement said Eastbourne Borough Council has a jointly commissioned service with Hastings Borough Council called the Rough Sleeping Initiative.

It is funded by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The statement said, “The work undertaken by the initiative is fully supported by Sussex Police, the Chamber of Commerce and Community Safety Partnership.

“The service has a multi-disciplinary team of specialists from health, mental health, social care, substance misuse and housing who provide assertive outreach services to rough sleepers in the town. Intensive wrap around support is also provided within bespoke housing units.”

The ambulance service said when teams arrived at the scene the man was already dead and there was nothing they could do.

The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, said Sussex Police, and the matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer.

Next of kin have not yet been informed and enquiries into their identification are ongoing, police said.