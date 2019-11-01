Body found in tent in Eastbourne town centre

A man was found dead in a tent in Eastbourne town centre on Thursday evening (October 31).

Emergency services were called to Hyde Gardens at about 4.15pm where they discovered the body.

Emergency services on scene. Photo by Dan Jessup

Sussex Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer.

Next of kin have not yet been informed and enquiries into their identification are ongoing, police said.

There are no further details at this stage.

See our initial story last night here: Man found dead in Eastbourne town centre