Crime scene investigators are still on scene after a man was left with life-threatening injuries in an Eastbourne attack.

A 25-year-old man is said to be critically ill in hospital after being set upon by a number of people near the junction of Seaside and St James Road at around 5.30pm. He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious head injuries, police said. DI Neil Bates described it as a “vicious attack in broad daylight”. Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or on 101 quoting Operation Netherby. See our original story here.

